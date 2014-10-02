US 6 reopens after semi rollover in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US 6 reopens after semi rollover in Wood County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

US 6 has reopened after a semi rollover accident at Bloomdale in Center Township caused significant traffic delays in Wood County.

A semi rollover accident near that area caused backups for several hours.  The semi has spilled hundreds of mason jars across the side of the road.

The semi has since been removed from the scene, but the jars are still on the side of the road.

Police dispatch says the rollover happened around 2 AM Thursday and that crews are in the final stages of clean up now.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

