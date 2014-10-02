Monroe Police investigating fatal Wednesday night stabbing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING:

Monroe Police investigating fatal Wednesday night stabbing

Monroe Police say they're investigating a fatal stabbing which happened Wednesday night in the 300 block of Almyra in Monroe.

Police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed in the abdomen just before 11 PM Wednesday.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Mercy Memorial Hospital by friends prior to police arriving on scene.  The victim reportedly died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

 The homicide remains under investigation and has been turned over to the Monroe Police Department's Detective Bureau.

If you have any information related to the homicide, call Detective Schiappacasse or Detective Sergeant Miller at 734-243-7517.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly