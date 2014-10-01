Police arrest man wanted for stealing from the elderly - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man wanted for stealing from the elderly in Fulton, Lucas Counties

Posted by WTOL Staff
Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH

Police have arrested the man wanted for stealing from elderly residents in Fulton and Lucas Counties.

Brett Farless was booked into the Lucas County Jail just after midnight Thursday morning. He was first accused of crimes committed in Fulton County, now people in Lucas County say they believe they may have been targeted as well.

Detectives say he is also responsible for stealing from a Monclova Township man Tuesday.

According to police, Farless knocked on the door of an 80-year-old man's house and asked to use the phone, but neighbors say he did much more.

"He said that he really liked the layout of the home and that he was a builder," said resident Jeff Grohnke. "He asked Harley if he could go through the house and look it over."

After gaining the trust of the elderly man, detectives say Farless went through the home and stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Neighbors say they can't believe someone would do this.

"To take advantage of an elderly gentleman like that is ridiculous," said resident Jeff Fischer. 

Fulton County Sheriff says Farless has committed the same crime in Delta and Metamora, Ohio.

"He was getting to the point where he wasgetting a little dangerous and bolder about breaking into these homes," said LucasCounty Det. Patrick LaPlant. "So it was very important to get him off thestreets as fast as we could."

Detectives were able to track down some of the stolen jewelry. They say they are working to recover more of it.

Farless is facing five charges in Fulton County, including theft from the elderly and burglary. The Lucas County Sheriff's Office plans to charge him with two more.

