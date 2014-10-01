Police arrest man wanted for stealing from the elderly in Fulton, Lucas Counties

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police have arrested the man wanted for stealing from elderly residents in Fulton and Lucas Counties.

Brett Farless was booked into the Lucas County Jail just after midnight Thursday morning. He was first accused of crimes committed in Fulton County, now people in Lucas County say they believe they may have been targeted as well.

Detectives say he is also responsible for stealing from a Monclova Township man Tuesday.

According to police, Farless knocked on the door of an 80-year-old man's house and asked to use the phone, but neighbors say he did much more.

"He said that he really liked the layout of the home and that he was a builder," said resident Jeff Grohnke. "He asked Harley if he could go through the house and look it over."

After gaining the trust of the elderly man, detectives say Farless went through the home and stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Neighbors say they can't believe someone would do this.

"To take advantage of an elderly gentleman like that is ridiculous," said resident Jeff Fischer.

Fulton County Sheriff says Farless has committed the same crime in Delta and Metamora, Ohio.

"He was getting to the point where he wasgetting a little dangerous and bolder about breaking into these homes," said LucasCounty Det. Patrick LaPlant. "So it was very important to get him off thestreets as fast as we could."

Detectives were able to track down some of the stolen jewelry. They say they are working to recover more of it.

Farless is facing five charges in Fulton County, including theft from the elderly and burglary. The Lucas County Sheriff's Office plans to charge him with two more.

