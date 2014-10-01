New Safe Haven signs posted at Maumee Police and Fire stations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

New signs have been posted at the Maumee Fire Station and Police Station, letting newborn parents know these locations are Safe Haven areas.

The Safe Haven law allows parents to drop their infant off to a designated place within 30 days of birth. According to Ohio law, Safe Haven places include hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

So, in an effort to spread awareness and prevent child abuse Maumee unveiled the new signs Wednesday.

The idea for the signs came from Laura Banas, a secretary at the fire station.

"When you are young and pregnant and scared, you don't always think of these things especially if you don't know them, so I want people to know," said Banas. 

