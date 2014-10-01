Laser treatment center offering free scar removal treatment to breast cancer survivor

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Luxe Laser in Maumee is providing free treatments for tattoo and scar removal to breast cancer survivors. Both treatments cost between six and eight hundred dollars.

Joe Rupp was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999. She says she has scaring from a bilateral mastectomy and tattoo markings where doctors gave her repeated radiation treatments.

"It wasn't so much the scares, it was the tattoos that they put on my chest when I had radiation therapy, I look down and I see those marks and they are just detestable," said Rupp.

Now Rupp says thanks to Luxe Laser her scaring and tattoos will be removed.

"Grateful doesn't begin to describe how I feel," said Rupp. "I will be so glad to get rid of those marks."

Dr. Wade Banker of Luxe Laser says he too has been affected by cancer and he wanted to do something to help survivors.

"It's pretty near and dear to my heart, lost my mother to cancer a long time ago and so I just have a soft spot there, so I wanted to do something for the community and give back and I thought this was one of the few ways I could do it and do it effectively," said Banker.

He says the feeling of helping others is priceless.

"I know we are the only ones around this area to be able to do this for them and really boost their esteem," said Banker.

Banker also says the free treatments will be offered year round.

To find out more information about these free treatments call Luxe Laser at 419-893-2775 or visit www.luxe-laser.com.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.