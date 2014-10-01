New Hampton Inn to bring 30-40 jobs to Oregon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New Hampton Inn to bring 30-40 jobs to Oregon

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A new hotel is expected to bring about 30 jobs to Oregon, as well as another place to rest.

A Hampton Inn is under construction on Navarre Avenue, behind the Sonic.

"There's a lot of demand for the hospitality over there…with the BP and Sunoco refinery," said hotel owner John Roumaya.

Roumaya is one of the owners of the new Hampton Inn. He says the hotel will be a four-story building with 95 rooms, a fitness center, and an indoor pool and spa.

"Route 2 is a big road and you have to pass right there by 280 to get over to Sandusky or Maumee Bay or Cedar Point, so there's a lot of traffic," Roumaya said.

He says that heavy traffic was part of the push to bring another hotel to the area.

The new business will bring 30-40 new jobs, as well.

"We've had several conversations with economic development in Oregon, and they're always trying to find ways to create jobs, and we're trying to help them out the best we can," he said.

The hotel is expected to be complete in June of 2015.

