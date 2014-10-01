New Hampton Inn to bring 30-40 jobs to Oregon

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A new hotel is expected to bring about 30 jobs to Oregon, as well as another place to rest.

A Hampton Inn is under construction on Navarre Avenue, behind the Sonic.

"There's a lot of demand for the hospitality over there…with the BP and Sunoco refinery," said hotel owner John Roumaya.

Roumaya is one of the owners of the new Hampton Inn. He says the hotel will be a four-story building with 95 rooms, a fitness center, and an indoor pool and spa.

"Route 2 is a big road and you have to pass right there by 280 to get over to Sandusky or Maumee Bay or Cedar Point, so there's a lot of traffic," Roumaya said.

He says that heavy traffic was part of the push to bring another hotel to the area.

The new business will bring 30-40 new jobs, as well.

"We've had several conversations with economic development in Oregon, and they're always trying to find ways to create jobs, and we're trying to help them out the best we can," he said.

The hotel is expected to be complete in June of 2015.

