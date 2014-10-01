Jeep has best September ever for sales - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jeep has best September ever for sales

There's good news for Jeep: September sales numbers are in and they are looking very impressive. 

Jeep's success is positive for the city of Toledo now and possibly in the future. With Jeep producing such incredible results month after month, city officials are hopeful that another auto plant will eventually be built in Toledo. 

One potential location for a future plant is the former Med Corp site and a property right next to it, which sits adjacent to the Jeep facility. Officials from the city's Economic Development Department say the discussion is still in the very early stages. 

What's not in the early stages is the success of Jeep. Sales for Jeep brands are up 47 percent and they just experienced their best September ever. 

People are excited about Jeep's success.

"I think it's excellent, especially excellent here for the community, the city, Lucas County," said Toledo resident Sonya Morris. "It's giving everybody work."

September numbers show the Toledo-based Jeep Wrangler was up 16 percent compared to a year ago, and Toledo-made Jeep Cherokee outsold the Grand Cherokee, making it the best-selling Jeep.

