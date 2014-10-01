Jeep has best September ever for sales

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

There's good news for Jeep: September sales numbers are in and they are looking very impressive.

Jeep's success is positive for the city of Toledo now and possibly in the future. With Jeep producing such incredible results month after month, city officials are hopeful that another auto plant will eventually be built in Toledo.

One potential location for a future plant is the former Med Corp site and a property right next to it, which sits adjacent to the Jeep facility. Officials from the city's Economic Development Department say the discussion is still in the very early stages.

What's not in the early stages is the success of Jeep. Sales for Jeep brands are up 47 percent and they just experienced their best September ever.

People are excited about Jeep's success.

"I think it's excellent, especially excellent here for the community, the city, Lucas County," said Toledo resident Sonya Morris. "It's giving everybody work."

September numbers show the Toledo-based Jeep Wrangler was up 16 percent compared to a year ago, and Toledo-made Jeep Cherokee outsold the Grand Cherokee, making it the best-selling Jeep.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.