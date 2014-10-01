I-75 NB back open after crash in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-75 NB back open after crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An accident on I-75 northbound at the Wood County rest area closed the road temporarily Wednesday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says I-75 northbound is back open after the accident was cleared.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly