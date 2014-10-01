Ohio Department of Health requiring heart screenings on all newborn babies

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A new rule from the Ohio Department of Health has gone into effect, impacting hospitals and babies that are born in the state. All newborns will now have to have a special screening done.

Starting Wednesday, all hospitals throughout the state of Ohio are now required to screen newborns for a critical congenital heart disease before they go home.

Doctors say the screening is an easy, non-invasive test which can detect heart defects. This is a way of picking up problems before babies show any other symptoms.

"You place the sensor on the baby's skin, you do it on the right hand and then on one of the feet," said Dr. Mary Ellen Pizza of the Toledo Children's Hospital. "What it does is it measures the oxygen level in the baby's bloodstream."

Sara Conrad just gave birth to her bouncing baby boy Theodore on September 30. She says she is happy a screening like this is now required for newborns.

"Early detection is great, I think it's a sigh of relief for any parent," said Conrad. "They don't want to go home and find out something's wrong later, going home from the hospital hoping everything's ok."

Toledo Children's Hospital has been doing this screening since 2012. Results of this screening from all hospitals statewide will be reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

