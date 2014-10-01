Columbia Gas warns customers about scam targeting their business - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Columbia Gas is warning customers to pay attention to who is asking for their money, they say it could be a scam. 

Scammers have recently been calling the gas company's customers over the phone, telling them that they are behind on their bills and threatening to turn off their service if they don't pay now using a pre-paid debit card. 

Columbia Gas spokesman Chris Kozak says small businesses are also being targeted and some have already fallen victim to the scam.

"These are situations where these businesses are in no position to be shut off. Some of them have reported this to police and others have gone ahead and made some of those payments," said Kozak. "But, we want to make sure everyone's aware that Columbia Gas doesn't call and we don't ask for payment cards or any sort of immediate payment like that."

Kozak says Columbia Gas will not call you and ask you to pay your bill over the phone using a gift card. He recommends you contact them immediately and report it to police if you receive calls like this.

If you have any questions or concerns about your bill call Columbia Gas at 1-800-334-4077. 

