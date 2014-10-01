Columbia Gas warns customers about scam targeting their business

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Columbia Gas is warning customers to pay attention to who is asking for their money, they say it could be a scam.

Scammers have recently been calling the gas company's customers over the phone, telling them that they are behind on their bills and threatening to turn off their service if they don't pay now using a pre-paid debit card.

Columbia Gas spokesman Chris Kozak says small businesses are also being targeted and some have already fallen victim to the scam.

"These are situations where these businesses are in no position to be shut off. Some of them have reported this to police and others have gone ahead and made some of those payments," said Kozak. "But, we want to make sure everyone's aware that Columbia Gas doesn't call and we don't ask for payment cards or any sort of immediate payment like that."

Kozak says Columbia Gas will not call you and ask you to pay your bill over the phone using a gift card. He recommends you contact them immediately and report it to police if you receive calls like this.

If you have any questions or concerns about your bill call Columbia Gas at 1-800-334-4077.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.