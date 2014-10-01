Toledo city council working on setting aside more money for city road repairs

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo city council is working to get more money set aside to fix city roads, they are hoping Mayor D. Michael Collins gives them the green light to spend that money.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says it will take an additional $1.9 million from the city's street repair fund to fix roads in three districts and purchase the mill and fill machine city administration wants.

"Council and I feel strongly that we need to direct money to the streets," said Waniewski. "I don't think we got enough money spent on streets this year and it's one of the worst winter's ever. So, we need to pave these roads."

The money would be used for roads in Waniewski's district, which includes parts of West Toledo. District four and five, including Point Place and the downtown area, would see road improvements as well.

Residents in Waniewski's district say they support city council's effort.

"The more money they can put into making the roads better, the better" said Toledo resident Jason Brown.

Brown was born and raised in Toledo. He says he'd like to see smoother streets in his neighborhood.

"The roads are terrible on Bancroft, especially," said Brown. "But yeah, around this area, clearly there have been holes that have been filled and that just makes the roads worse."

Last week, city council got a closer look at what the streets fund is being used for. Waniewski says there's not enough going toward the roads.

"Bottom line is we want the roads paved, the administration wants the roads paved, the taxpayers want the roads paved," said Waniewski. "Lets get the roads paved!"

Next week council will likely vote to approve the amount spent, then Mayor Collins will have to decide if he wants to give them the go ahead.

Either way, Waniewski says work on the roads will not be seen until next year.

