Tigers talk World Series chances ahead of playoff games

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Detroit Tigers have won four World Series, the most recent in 1984. This year's World Series starts in Baltimore and under first-year manager Brad Ausmus, the team believes they have what it takes to win it all.

"The starting staff is kind of a strength, a backbone of our team, and if they are pitching well, I don't necessarily think there is any reason to take them out," Ausmus said.

"We all know what a postseason team consists of: good pitching, a powerful offense, good bullpen, guys that are able to create runs - and that is with any postseason team, and we are going to try and prove that we are the best," said second baseman Ian Kinsler.

"I think we've had a great opportunity every year I've been here, [it] just hasn't happened," said pitcher Justin Verlander. "When you get to the postseason, you never know what can happen. It's not necessarily the best team, it's the hottest team."

"We're not concerned what other people are talking about as far as our bullpen and stuff like that, we know what we are capable of, we know what we need to do for this ball club," Tigers closer Joe Nathan said.

"A lot of these guys - Miggy, Ver, Scherzer, Price - they've been through it, they understand it, how to keep their emotions in check when they are playing," Ausmus said.

The first two games of the ALDS are in Baltimore. Game three will be in Detroit.

