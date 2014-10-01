Perrysburg Township Police partner with online program to crackdown on theft

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Perrysburg Township Police have partnered with Leads Online to help them track stolen property and crackdown on thefts.

When items are stolen they often end up in pawn shops. With the Leads Online program "ReportIt," people can create a profile and keep track of their valuable items in case they are ever stolen. They can simply take photos of their valuable items and put in their serial number. The system allows them to then locate the item and find out who pawned it.

Perrysburg Township Police Deputy Chief Mike Gilmore says the system could lead to an arrest. He says it's a way for police to solve these crimes more efficiently and a way for the community to keep their items safe.

"Now what we're really doing is providing a tool that they can easily do this and they don't have to worry about where did I put that," said Gilmore. "Now they know exactly how to get to it, and that information is stored there as long as they want it there."

The information entered into the system is only accessible through a username and password. Perrysburg Township Police are encouraging the community to be proactive and use the system.

