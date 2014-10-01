Call 11 for Action surpasses $10 million recovered - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Call 11 for Action surpasses $10 million recovered for area residents

WTOL 11's Call 11 for Action team has now recovered more than $10 million for area residents.

Our investigative reporters and Call 11 for Action volunteers have closed 14,302 cases since 2005, with a total of $10,065,741.21 recovered.

Most recently, Emilie Voss helped a Military family recover the $3,200 owed to them after they arrived at the house they found on craigslist and found it was inhabitable.

Brandon Jones helped east Toledo neighbors eliminate a mountain of trash that was left on their street for weeks.

If you think you have a problem, give the Call 11 for Action team a call at 419-255-2255.

