Power restored to Wood, Hancock County residents - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power restored to Wood, Hancock County residents

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

More than a thousand people were without power in Hancock and Wood Counties Wednesday evening, according to American Electric Power.

AEP Ohio says 1,020 people in Hancock lost electrical service. The same issue took out electrical service to 181 Wood County AEP customers.

The power outage caused Hearthside Food Solutions in McComb, Ohio to cancel its third shift on Wednesday, October 1.

Power was restored around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Power restored to Wood, Hancock County residentsMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly