McComb cookie plant cancels third shift Wednesday because of pow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

McComb cookie plant cancels third shift Wednesday because of power failure

MCCOMB, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Hearthside Food Solutions in McComb, Ohio has canceled its third shift on Wednesday, October 1.

The company says a power failure forced the plant to shut down for third shift only.

Between 400 and 500 people work third shift at the plant, which produces cookies.

The company has not announced any change for first or second shift workers.

The closure affects only the McComb, Ohio plant.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • McComb cookie plant cancels third shift Wednesday because of power failureMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: How to spot counterfeit money

    SLIDESHOW: How to spot counterfeit money

    Northwest Ohio residents and businesses have been hit with counterfeit money several times in recent weeks. Learn how to spot a fake bill with photos from the United States Secret Service. More >>
    Northwest Ohio residents and businesses have been hit with counterfeit money several times in recent weeks. Learn how to spot a fake bill with photos from the United States Secret Service. More >>
Powered by Frankly