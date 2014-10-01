Rossford Fire Department's radio room is getting a makeover

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Rossford Fire Department's radio room is used for several important aspects of the job, including communication during runs. Now that radio room is getting a makeover.

Every year the Rossford Eagles donate money to the firedepartment and typically the money is used to purchase smoke detectors.

This year, Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard says the money will be split between new smoke detectors and the radioroom.

"We've knocked out a wall, it's going to add a thirdwork space, a couple extra telephones, and it's going to be a great addition tothe fire station," said Drouard.

The fire department is handling the demolition andgetting the new equipment. In turn, Home Depot has agreed to donatelabor to put it all together.

Drouard says this means the project won't costs taxpayers. He also says the renovations will significantly impact the department.

"It's going to benefit us because we can actuallyhave more people doing more things at the same time, so it's going to increasea little bit of efficiency as well," said Drouard.

While four feet of counter space and an added work spacemight seem like a minor addition, Drouard says it will make all the difference.

The department hopes to have the room done by their open house on October 6.

