Restaurant Ratings Report: Unsafe food required to be destroyed

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Lai Lai Asian Mart in Toledo had a dozen violations during its last inspection. Food was found not protected from contamination with broken eggs stored over packaged food.

Food was also not held at the proper temperature, plus a health inspector ordered a number of items deemed unsafe to eat to be thrown out.

McDonald's on West Alexis in Toledo had ten violations. Food was found in contact with an unclean surface, and sticker residue was left on clean storage containers.

There was also no thermometer in the milk cooler and there was a build-up of grease under the grill line.

Tim Horton's on Navarre in Oregon had 9 violations. An inspector found build-up in the ice machine, and there was no sanitizer in the kitchen. The handwashing sink was also being used for dumping utensils.

The Stop and Go on LaGrange Street in Toledo had 8 violations. Food was not protected from contamination with raw bacon and eggs stored with milk.

There was no sanitizer bucket set up, and a health inspector found that found wasn't stored high enough from the floor.

The Pizza Hut on Navarre in Oregon passed inspection with no violations. The facility is said to be very clean and organized.

Hot Sizzling Wok on Laskey in Toledo also had no violations and was well-maintained.

