Avoid ‘rakes and pains’ this Fall season

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

As temperatures drop and you begin to fire up that furnace, local health experts are raising a red flag and urging you to be alert and prepared for Fall-related injuries.

Sprains and strains from raking leaves and cutting the grass continue to become an issue. The CDC reports 42 million people per year end up in the emergency room from yard-related injuries.

Whether you're 23 or 53, health officials say you can take preventative measures without even necessarily realizing it. They're urging you to warm up, cool down and take regular breaks to prevent strains in the back, neck and legs.

The use of proper equipment is also important. Rakes should be the proper height with your body, the handles should be padded or you should be wearing gloves.

Finally, don't overload bags, as health experts say this is perhaps the biggest injury-causing issue.

"If you're going to be doing outside work, you ought to be cardiovascularly fit," said health expert Burt Rogers. "If you're going to use power equipment, make sure you adhere to all the safety and guidelines of the equipment."

Rogers also says that when you're moving heavy things, you need to remember to lift with your legs and not your back. You should also use proper posture, equally distribute your weight and bend at the knees.

