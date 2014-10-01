Home where baby Elaina was killed demolished and now the rubble - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Home where baby Elaina was killed demolished and now the rubble is gone

Posted by WTOL Staff
Elaina Steinfurth (Source: Steinfurth family) Elaina Steinfurth (Source: Steinfurth family)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The final chapter in the grisly murder of Elaina Steinfurth was closed Wednesday as demolition began on the house where she was killed in east Toledo and now the rubble is gone. 

The city of Toledo began demolishing the house at 704 Federal Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday because of the home's deteriorating state. By 10:30, the house was reduced to a pile of rubble. The Toledo-Lucas County Land Bank says that rubble should be cleaned up within 10 days. At that point, the neighbors on either side of the home have agree to split the lot between them. Each will pay $100 for half of the lot.

At sentencing, the state said Elaina was thrown against a wall of the home and later died. Prosecutors say Steven King, then the boyfriend of Elaina's mother Angela Steinfurth, then hid the body in the rafters of his garage. Both Steven King and Angela Steinfurth took plea deals and are serving life sentences.

Members of Elaina's family and neighbors gathered to watch the demolition. As an excavator struck the roof to the garage behind the home to start the process, cheering and a chant of "justice for Elaina" could be heard from the crowd.

Police were called to the scene because of concerns of tension between family members at the scene, but there were no incidents during the demolition.

Family members say seeing the house destroyed drew mixed emotions.

"I felt a little more relief when I saw that wall go down where she got thrown against…She's still not here, and the hurt will always be here," said Terry Steinfurth Sr., Elaina's grandfather.

Terry Steinfurth said being anywhere near house was very painful, saying evil things happened there.

Read a complete history of the Elaina Steinfurth case here.

