Home where baby Elaina was killed demolished and now the rubble is gone

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An east Toledo mother and her ex-boyfriend have taken plea agreements in the murder of 18-month-old Elaina Steinfurth back on June 2.

Steven King pleaded guilty to his charges in the case. Angela Steinfurth entered an Alford plea. Both will be sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole.

Dozens of police reports, search warrants and photos have been released to Toledo News Now from the police. Those documents shed more light on what happened inside the investigation from day one.

The final chapter in the grisly murder of Elaina Steinfurth was closed Wednesday as demolition began on the house where she was killed in east Toledo and now the rubble is gone.

The city of Toledo began demolishing the house at 704 Federal Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday because of the home's deteriorating state. By 10:30, the house was reduced to a pile of rubble. The Toledo-Lucas County Land Bank says that rubble should be cleaned up within 10 days. At that point, the neighbors on either side of the home have agree to split the lot between them. Each will pay $100 for half of the lot.

At sentencing, the state said Elaina was thrown against a wall of the home and later died. Prosecutors say Steven King, then the boyfriend of Elaina's mother Angela Steinfurth, then hid the body in the rafters of his garage. Both Steven King and Angela Steinfurth took plea deals and are serving life sentences.

Members of Elaina's family and neighbors gathered to watch the demolition. As an excavator struck the roof to the garage behind the home to start the process, cheering and a chant of "justice for Elaina" could be heard from the crowd.

Police were called to the scene because of concerns of tension between family members at the scene, but there were no incidents during the demolition.

Family members say seeing the house destroyed drew mixed emotions.

"I felt a little more relief when I saw that wall go down where she got thrown against…She's still not here, and the hurt will always be here," said Terry Steinfurth Sr., Elaina's grandfather.

Terry Steinfurth said being anywhere near house was very painful, saying evil things happened there.

Read a complete history of the Elaina Steinfurth case here.



