Former Middle East CBS News Correspondent speaks at UT about ISIS

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Dr.Lawrence Pintak used to be the Middle East Correspondent for CBS News. TuesdayPintak spent some time on the University of Toledo's campus to talk to people aboutwhat is happening overseas and why it is important to people here in Toledo.

Pintakspent a lot of time studying America's relationship with the Muslim world andhow the media shapes perceptions.

Hespoke about how journalists cover what happens in the Middle East and howMuslims who live in America can work with journalists to help change some ofthe perceptions people may have about the religion.

"Muslims in America feel likethey are being tarred and feathered because of what's happening overseas andthe reality is the headlines we see, people cutting each other's heads off and that sort ofthing, clearly resonate among Americans, how they look at Muslims in America," said Pintak.

Hesays he hopes people walk away knowing the media is not out to get MuslimAmericans and hopes Muslims who do live here can work with journalists to helpchange some perceptions.

