Toledo's new dog park gets off to a great start

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo's new dog park opened up this past Saturday and Toledo Unleashed leaders say thanks to the great weather this new park got off to a strong start.

The park is located off the Anthony Wayne Trail and Woodsdale Ave in south Toledo.

Toledo Unleashed manages the park and they say there were 100 dogs there on opening day.

One dog was so excited for the park that he jumped up and smashed the computer screen used to process membership information. For 24 hours they had to process everyone by hand until they got a new computer installed. Leaders say other than that things went pretty smoothly.

As of Tuesday the park has 380 paid members, who combined have 492 dogs. Toledo Unleashed says they expect to have 500 memberships by the end of the year and 1,000 by the end of 2015.

Leaders say the dogs were very well behaved and loved having a place to run free and interact with other dogs.

Steve Serchuk of Toledo Unleashed says this dog park adds to quality of life, could help keep younger people in Toledo and motivate companies to move in.

"God made our dream come true. Great weather, great people, we had a great partnership with the city, the county, the unions, the business community. They all stepped up and made this happen. And it's just a symbol of how great things will happen in Toledo when we come together," said Serchuk.

Members have asked how they can help keep the dog park successful. Serchuk says they can sponsor one of the trees that will be planted in the park next spring.

