Toledo's new dog park gets off to a great start

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo's new dog park opened up this past Saturday and Toledo Unleashed leaders say thanks to the great weather this new park got off to a strong start.

The park is located off the Anthony Wayne Trail and Woodsdale Ave in south Toledo.

Toledo Unleashed manages the park and they say there were 100 dogs there on opening day.

One dog was so excited for the park that he jumped up and smashed the computer screen used to process membership information. For 24 hours they had to process everyone by hand until they got a new computer installed. Leaders say other than that things went pretty smoothly.

As of Tuesday the park has 380 paid members, who combined have 492 dogs. Toledo Unleashed says they expect to have 500 memberships by the end of the year and 1,000 by the end of 2015.

Leaders say the dogs were very well behaved and loved having a place to run free and interact with other dogs.

Steve Serchuk of Toledo Unleashed says this dog park adds to quality of life, could help keep younger people in Toledo and motivate companies to move in.

"God made our dream come true. Great weather, great people, we had a great partnership with the city, the county, the unions, the business community. They all stepped up and made this happen. And it's just a symbol of how great things will happen in Toledo when we come together," said Serchuk.

Members have asked how they can help keep the dog park successful. Serchuk says they can sponsor one of the trees that will be planted in the park next spring. 

