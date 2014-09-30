Perrysburg being sued after man spends over a year in jail for a crime he did not commit

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A Perrysburg man is suing the City and Township of Perrysburgafter serving more than a year behind bars for a crime he didn't commit.

Shavell Johnson spent 540 days behind bars in Wood County after hewas convicted with 18 counts of violating a protective order, filed against himby his child's mother.

Now the courts of appeal have vacated the judgment and Johnson's lawyer Jerry Purcel says his client wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"If you're going to deny someone's freedom it should be anabsolute that you broke the law and in this particular case no law was broken,"said Purcel.

Johnson claimed he was never served with a copy of the protectiveorder. According to the court appeals the state failed to present evidence hewas served and there was insufficient evidence to prove the offenses charged.

His lawyer says this should have never happened and that's thereason for the lawsuit.

"You only live once and so to lose one day of life, which Iconsider to be very precious, is very bad but to lose an excess of a year andalmost two years is incredible," said Purcel. "I can't imagine whatthat would feel like."

The lawsuit was filed against the City of Perrysburg, PerrysburgTownship, a patrolman with the township police department and the cityprosecutor.

Johnson's attorney claims the departments failed to train andsupervise their prosecutor and patrolman. He also says they failed to haveadequate policies and procedures.

