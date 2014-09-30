EDITORIAL: All high schools should test for drugs, alcohol at ev - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: All high schools should test for drugs, alcohol at events

Breathalyzer tests at a Perrysburg football game.
WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon
Drug and alcohol testing at the entrance of high school events is an excellent idea. 

There can be no down side to stopping kids that are intoxicated or drugged out from driving a car and injuring themselves or somebody else. It is that simple. It is correct behavior.  

As parents we cannot and should not indulge our children and worry about their so-called rights when the behavior we are protecting is illegal and could result in such horrible outcomes. The tests should be performed at every high school.

