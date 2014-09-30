Tips for starting a business in Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tips for starting a business in Ohio

(Source: Secretary of State) (Source: Secretary of State)
(Toledo News Now) -

If you're interested in starting a business in Ohio, there are a few steps you have to take to make sure it's legal.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce says the first step is searching for your company name on the Secretary of State website. If it's not already taken, register it.

You also have to decide what type of business you want. If it's anything other than sole proprietor, you'll probably need to hire a lawyer to draw up an operating agreement.

Before you open a business bank account, you'll need to go to the IRS and get a tax payer ID number for your company.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce offers a monthly class called "Charting Your Course" to provide more help with starting a business. The next class is October 16.

For more resources, visit the Small Business Administration website.

If you have a question you want answered, send it to askemilie@toledonewsnow.com and it goes straight to Emilie. Then tune into WTOL 11 News at 11 p.m. and see if your answer makes it to the air.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Tips for starting a business in OhioMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly