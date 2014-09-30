Police investigating an assault at Lourdes University

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect responsible for the assault of a 19-year-old female Lourdes University student.

According to the police report, the assault took place at the University dorms but it is unclear whether it occurred inside or outside.

Now students say they will be paying closer attention to their surroundings.

"Just because now it's more aware, it's more of a possibility, I guess now that it has actually happened and it's out there," said student Jonelle Meyer.

Police are still investigating the assault and say they believe it was an isolated incident. Still students say they are concerned about their safety.

"You never know what is going to happen so I mean you just always got to have precautions on everything," said student Nate Wichman.

Police did not give specifics about the case because they are still retrieving statements from the victim and witnesses. They did say the crime was drug related.

Lourdes University did send a text to students indicating an possible alleged drugging took place in the residence halls and students should use caution with their drinks when attending a parties.

The University is also investigating the assault and students say they will be looking out for one another more.

"I mean we are a small community so we obviously keep each other backs and watch each other," said Wichman.

Officials say if you suspect that your drink has been tampered with you should contain the evidence and call 911.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.