FCC announces they will no longer support NFL blackout rule

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Federal Communications Commission announced on Tuesday that the NFL will no longer get their support when it comes to the league's blackout rule.

UT Professor of Law and Values, Geoffrey Rapp, specializes in sports law and he says that for now this decision should not affected how fans experience NFL football.

Rapp believes this is a symbolic move by the Federal Communications Commission, putting pressure on the NFL and all leagues to be less aggressive in their blackout practices.

Rapp says this will force the NFL to recognize new technologies and how people are now watching sports compared to 40 years ago.

"My expert assessment at this point would be not to worry about the doomsdays scenario that were laid out by the NFL and supporters to try to preserve this rule, they are not likely to be realized," said Rapp.

He says some fans just can't make it to games for one reason or another and this decision will help force the NFL to make changes at their stadiums.

Rapp does says however that this does not mean the end of blackouts.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.