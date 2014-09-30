Toledo city council looks over lead poisoning prevention ordinance

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Paint from the older homes in the city make Toledo one of Ohio's top cities for childhood lead poisoning. Now a lead poisoning prevention ordinance has been given to city council.

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality are behind the effort and their main goal is to prevent childhood lead poisoning.

The ordinance would call for property owners to address any lead issues, requiring them to have lead hazard inspections. If lead is detected the owners would then be required to fix it.

ABLE Managing Attorney Robert Cole says their research shows that about 3,400 children in Toledo have been effected by lead poisoning.

"We think that waiting until a child is lead poisoned before we actually respond or try to prevent it from happening, isn't the proper approach," said Cole. "The proper approach is to try and identify lead hazards before a child is poisoned."

The ordinance has been referred to the Neighborhoods, Community Development and Health Committee for a hearing on October 29.

