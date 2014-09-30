Ohio Investigative Unit reminds college students to watch out for drink tampering

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Investigative Unit is reminding college students and others to look out for drink tampering.

"We want friends to look out for their friends, fellow bar-goers to look out for fellow bar-goers and bar staff to look out for their patrons," said Agent-in-Charge Eric Wolf. "We want everyone to be safe. If you see someone tampering with another person's drink – don't turn your back on them, don't be afraid to step up and act."

The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) agents say drugging or tampering with drinks happens to females and males at bars and parties and often leads to sexual assault or robbery. They encourage bystanders and bar staff to let someone know if their drink may have been compromised, and call 911 immediately. You should contain the evidence (the drink) if possible.

OIU suggests going to bars and parties with friends you trust and says you should never leave your drink sitting around or accept drinks from anyone you don't know or trust. If your back is turned for even one second, that is enough time for it to be drugged.

They also pointed out that drink tampering doesn't just happen on college campuses. There have been several reports over the summer of drugged drinks at Put-In-Bay, but it can happen anywhere.

If you have information about someone tampering with drinks you can notify the OIU by calling #677 on your cell phone.

See the full press release here.

