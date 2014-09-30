Sylvania Avenue shut down by injury accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Avenue shut down by injury accident

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania Township Police have closed Sylvania Avenue and Whiteford Road because of an accident.

Police say there are minor injuries in the crash, which happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

