FBI executes search warrant at Oregon urgent care

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at an Oregon urgent care and doctor's office Tuesday afternoon.

About 25 agents were seen carrying boxes from the Oregon Urgent Care & Family Practice of Dr. Jack G. Siebenaler II on Navarre Avenue.

An FBI spokesperson says the warrant is sealed, so she can not reveal any details of the case.

Also at the facility were Ohio Attorney General's healthcare fraud investigators, who investigate Medicaid fraud.

"I'm surprised, I've actually been coming here for about seven or nine years," said Gene Rowe, a patient whose appointment was canceled Tuesday due to the raid. "It's kind of a shock, and I will have to find somewhere else to get my pills."

Rowe says he took off work Tuesday for his appointment, and now he'll have to find somewhere else to receive treatment.

FBI officials say they may be able to release more information on the search on Wednesday.

