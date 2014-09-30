FBI executes search warrant at Oregon urgent care

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at an Oregon urgent care and doctor's office Tuesday afternoon.

About 25 agents were seen carrying boxes from the Oregon Urgent Care & Family Practice of Dr. Jack G. Siebenaler II on Navarre Avenue.

An FBI spokesperson says the warrant is sealed, so she can not reveal any details of the case.

Also at the facility were Ohio Attorney General's healthcare fraud investigators, who investigate Medicaid fraud.

"I'm surprised, I've actually been coming here for about seven or nine years," said Gene Rowe, a patient whose appointment was canceled Tuesday due to the raid. "It's kind of a shock, and I will have to find somewhere else to get my pills."

Rowe says he took off work Tuesday for his appointment, and now he'll have to find somewhere else to receive treatment.

FBI officials say they may be able to release more information on the search on Wednesday.

