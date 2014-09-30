Police: Student shot at Louisville high school, suspect arrested

The person who shot a student at Fern Creek High School fled the building, but a suspect was captured about three hours later, according to Louisville Metro Police.



[UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody]



Dear Parents,

At approx. 1:00 Fern Creek High School went under lockdown procedures, as it was believed there was a weapon in the building. Teachers were notified to institute lockdown procedures with their classrooms. They did so without incident. It is a frightening scenario for any school or parent to have a situation like this to occur during the school day. All students and teachers remained safely in their classrooms until the building was thoroughly searched and secured by local law enforcement. We understand the great anxiety and fear that a situation like this can produce. We want you to know that teachers followed our safety plan procedures exactly as we have drilled and students and teachers behaved admirably under the circumstances.

At this point, LMPD is under control of the situation. Once the building is released back to me, we will dismiss car rider students from Fern Creek Park. Regular bus transportation will be provided to our kids once we regain a secure status. As of 2:20 pm, I do not have a specific time for dismissal.

Nathan Meyer, Ed.D.

Principal, Fern Creek Traditional High School