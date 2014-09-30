Toledo man wanted in Fulton County home break-ins

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say broke into the homes of several elderly people and stole from them.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Brett Farless of Toledo is facing three counts of theft from the elderly and one count of burglary in a series of home break-ins in eastern Fulton County.

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller says Farless checked out potential targets by knocking on doors and asking for a glass of water.

"We know his last know address was just across the Fulton Lucas County line, we've been down to several of these places trying to locate him...we're just having problems finding him at this point in time," said Miller.





Farless is between five feet ten inches and six feet, weighs about 200 lbs and has scruffy facial hair. He may be driving a two tone gray silver pickup truck.





If you know where he may be call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 419-335-4010.

