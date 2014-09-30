Toledo man wanted in Fulton County home break-ins - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man wanted in Fulton County home break-ins

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say broke into the homes of several elderly people and stole from them.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Brett Farless of Toledo is facing three counts of theft from the elderly and one count of burglary in a series of home break-ins in eastern Fulton County.

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller says Farless checked out potential targets by knocking on doors and asking for a glass of water. 

"We know his last know address was just across the Fulton Lucas County line, we've been down to several of these places trying to locate him...we're just having problems finding him at this point in time," said Miller. 

Farless is between five feet ten inches and six feet, weighs about 200 lbs and has scruffy facial hair. He may be driving a two tone gray silver pickup truck. 

If you know where he may be call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 419-335-4010. 

