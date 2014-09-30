International students bring cricket to UT

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

International students at the University of Toledo have brought the sport of cricket with them to Toledo to make themselves feel at home.

"(Our) major goal is to help new incoming international students from India as well as other countries too and improve the bonding and friendship," Vinay Mutthamseddy, a University of Toledo PhD chemistry student said.

While the game is unfamiliar in the states, players say it's not all that different from baseball.

"You hit a homerun, you have a strike, you have a pitcher, you have a batsman," Aditya Dahulubulu, a University of Toledo engineering master's student said.

90 athletes got together for a weekend of cricket right here in the Glass City.

"We only do it once a year, every start of the fall semester, but for the spring we try to do it indoor," Jay Patel, a University of Toledo engineering student said.

One major difference from baseball: the ball bounces toward the hitter.

"Once you get used to it, it's real easy to hit the ball, but it's mostly like same as baseball but it will, you have to time the ball," Patel said. "The timing has to be perfect to hit it out of the park or to get good runs."

The pitcher also gets a running start, which can be intimidating, the players say jokingly.

"Sometimes there is a scary look on it, like the grim face, but it's really fun because you see the ball come in with good speed and have to judge the timing of the ball and hit it and hope to get better runs on it," Patel said, laughing.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.