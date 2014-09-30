Body pulled from Auglaize River in Defiance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body pulled from Auglaize River in Defiance

DEFIANCE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office says a body was pulled from the Auglaize River on Monday evening.

Police say the body of 28-year-old Mark A. Esparza of Defiance was found by a boater in the river behind Riverside Cemetery just after 6 p.m. Monday, 25 yards off shore. 

The death has now been ruled an accidental drowning.

Defiance County Captain Chris Clawson says investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly happened. 

"Officers will get more information from the coroners office... we will check back through reports the last couple of weeks to see if we have any information that might tie in with this," said Clawson. 

The Defiance County Sheriff's Department says there doesn't appear to have been any foul play involved in Esparza's death. They say they are still waiting on the official toxicology results from the Lucas County Coroner. 

