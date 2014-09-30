Napoleon Fire Chief placed on paid leave during investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Napoleon Fire Chief placed on paid leave during investigation

Napoleon Chief Robert Bennett in a 2013 interview with Toledo News Now. Napoleon Chief Robert Bennett in a 2013 interview with Toledo News Now.
NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Napoleon's Fire Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Napoleon City Manager Monica Ireland.

Ireland says Chief Robert Bennett has been placed on leave while she investigates. Ireland would not say exactly what is being investigated, but did say it is related to Bennett's work as fire chief.

Assistant Chief Tony Druhot will take over in Bennett's absence. Ireland says she expects the investigation to take between 7 and 11 days.

