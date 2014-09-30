City of Toledo developing bike trail at former west Toledo railway

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

From railroad tracks to a walking path: a major transition is in the works for a former west Toledo railway.

It's happening in a nearly two-mile stretch from Tremainsville Road at Bowman Park and Monroe Street.

The city is in the early stages of the development of the Chessie Circle Bike Trail. The overall aim is to make the stretch more pedestrian friendly.

The project has been nearly 20 years in the making. Now, officials say the former railroad corridor is on the right track. A compacted surface will be laid down once rocks are grated away. Eventually, safety railings, crosswalks and signage will be added.

The Chessie Circle Bike Trail will operate as a north-south throughway. Officials are hoping it will act as a resource that allows Toledoans to enjoy some of our finest natural resources.

Officials behind the project say people living in the surrounding neighborhoods may be a little apprehensive about the construction and heightened foot traffic. However, officials say it's for the greater good of the community and will be less of an eye-sore.

"People that are in neighborhoods adjacent to it between Bowman Park and Monroe Street will be about to get on trail and use it," said Public Service officer Steven Day. "It'll also set base for paved trail in the future."

A price tag has not yet been placed on the project, as it is now in the bidding stages. It's expected to begin in the fall, weather permitting.

Officials are holding a public open house Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 PM at the West YMCA on Tremainsville.