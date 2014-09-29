Toledo owes over $30,000 to bottled water supplier after water crisis

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo's water crisis left hundreds of thousands of water customers dry. Now the city owes the which sent bottled water during the crisis, Fastenal, over $30,000.

When the do not drink order was issued on the morning of August 2 people flocked to the stores for bottled water and a shortage was soon seen. The Ohio National Guard brought water but the city also called Fastenal to provide water bottles for the emergent need.

"I felt that the most important thing that we had to do was we had to be able to take panic out of the equation," said Mayor D. Michael Collins.

A total of 177,408 bottles were delivered, which amounts to $38,427 the city now owes to Fastenal.

While this is a bill that has to be paid, several city council members are not ready to just cut the check right away and are looking for ways the city can be reimbursed.

"We basically believed that the Governor had said the state of Ohio was going to pick up that tab, so I'm looking for some answers from the administration related to what the state of Ohio is prepared to assist with," said Councilwoman Lindsay Webb.

The fire chief says the water went to several sites for distribution to the public but was not specifically tracked.

"Given the circumstances, we had to start somewhere," said Mayor Collins. "And it took some of the pain away from those who were most vulnerable for that pain. And so I think it was worth it."

The city will apply for reimbursement from the state. A $9,000 bill was paid on August 21 to another bottled water company.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.