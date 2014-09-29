Residents near Asbury Park want basketball court taken down due to increase in crime

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Residentsin the west Toledo area say that ever since the basketball court at Asbury Parkwent up earlier this year more crime has been seen in their neighborhood.

Drugdealing, physical fights, screaming and yelling, these are just some of thethings resident say the basketball courts have brought to the park.

"Putting the hoop back up didn't bring theresults that we thought it was going to," said west Toledo resident. "It broughtin a lot of negativity."

ResidentSteven Adams lives on the same street as the park and he says things are justnot the same anymore and something needs to be done.

"We've seen a few fights, the police had to be calleda few times," said Steven. "It's a little nerve wracking. I've got a 5 monthold and he's not big enough to go to the park yet, but I do want it to be safewhen he gets old enough to go down there."

Neighbors say they will be starting a petition to have the courttaken down.

"Take them down and then see how it goes... see if over the nextyear activity goes down a little bit," said Steven.

According to the Toledo Police crime map online, the most recentincident at Asbury Park was last week when a discharged firearm was reported.

