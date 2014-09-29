Police investigating after SUV crashes into house in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating after SUV crashes into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are on the scene of an accident in west Toledo where a vehicle crashed into a home Monday evening.

A Ford Escape hit a home on Northover around 9 p.m. Monday. Police say a male driver in his 60s failed to hit the brakes. They believe alcohol may have been involved and say the driver could face charges.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury. A passenger, a young child, was not injured.

Police say they believe people were in the house at the time of the crash but no one was hurt.

Columbia Gas is also on the scene.

Tune in to Fox Toledo News at 10 and WTOL 11 News at 11 for updates on this story.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly