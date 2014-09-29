Plan for a Regional Water Authority waits on city council decisi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plan for a Regional Water Authority waits on city council decision

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo supplies water to several communities in the surrounding counties and Councilwoman Lindsay Webb wants to create a Regional Water Authority to give Lucas, Fulton, Monroe and Wood counties a say it the decisions effecting their water. 

Lucas County Commissioners have already approved $175,000 to create the Regional Water Authority and now city council has to decide if they want to match that.

Webb says the money is needed to take the implementation plan, put it in writing, and create a concrete plan, taking it from a city run water utility to a regional authority.

She says this is a plan that is not supported by Mayor D. Michael Collins.

"As a younger public servant from my vantage point, this is not your mom's Toledo," said Webb. "In the sense that the way we do things are much different and the water crisis has completely changed the perspective of everyone in the region. Nothing is more important in our community than water. We need to make sure we're getting it right."

If city council decides to spend the $175,000, Webb says, they will then be able to move forward with a more concrete plan.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly