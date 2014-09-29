Plan for a Regional Water Authority waits on city council decision

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo supplies water to several communities in the surrounding counties and Councilwoman Lindsay Webb wants to create a Regional Water Authority to give Lucas, Fulton, Monroe and Wood counties a say it the decisions effecting their water.

Lucas County Commissioners have already approved $175,000 to create the Regional Water Authority and now city council has to decide if they want to match that.

Webb says the money is needed to take the implementation plan, put it in writing, and create a concrete plan, taking it from a city run water utility to a regional authority.

She says this is a plan that is not supported by Mayor D. Michael Collins.

"As a younger public servant from my vantage point, this is not your mom's Toledo," said Webb. "In the sense that the way we do things are much different and the water crisis has completely changed the perspective of everyone in the region. Nothing is more important in our community than water. We need to make sure we're getting it right."

If city council decides to spend the $175,000, Webb says, they will then be able to move forward with a more concrete plan.

