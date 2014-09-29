Olander Park officials considering new sledding hill this winter - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Olander Park officials considering new sledding hill this winter

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's almost time to dust off those sleds and get some speed, and this year, kids in Sylvania will have more options.

The Olander Park System is looking to turn a hill at Sylvan Prairie into a sledding hill, and it could happen by this winter.

Park commissioners have approved up to $20,000 to go toward fixing up the hill. That includes pulling shrubs, covering up rocks, and making sure the angle of the hill is safe.

Commissioner John Zitler says in the past they wanted a bigger project, including snow blowers. Now they are still repurposing the hill but spending less money.

"I think it's needed. I think it would be awesome for them as long as it's safe, easy to get to," said Sylvania resident Gina Pierzchala. "I am sure that there is a lot of work, planning to be done about that but I think it's a great idea."

A new walkway up the hill is something that is also being considered. 

