Ogden Township residents upset over proposed natural gas pipeline

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

There are miles of farmland in Ogden Township and residents there are upset over a proposed natural gas pipeline.

Ogden Township Trustee Eric Martis says it is something they have been through before.

"The people are tired of the constant attack by giant corporations to go and use our rural area to make themselves a lot of money," said Martis.

This NEXUS pipeline proposed by DTE Energy and Spectra Energy would run 250 miles from Kensington, Ohio to the Willow Run station in Michigan, going through many communities along the way.

"Enough is enough," said Martis. "There are people that are fed up that our rural community being used as an industrial pipeline and an industrial area to feed the larger communities in the state and get really no benefits out of it that we can see other than a little bit of tax money."

This pipeline in Ogden Township would be located between Thompson and Loar. Officials say it could get underway as early as 2016.

