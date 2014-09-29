New owners bringing $2 million in changes to Franklin Park Mall - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New owners bringing $2 million in changes to Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

New ownership means big changes are on the way for Franklin Park Mall.

Starwood Retail purchased the mall last November. Within the year, they've made plans to invest almost $2 million dollars into the mall, making it more visually appealing and even more family friendly, mall officials say.

Inside, customers will soon see new tables and chairs in the food court, along with Wi-Fi, expected by Thanksgiving. Next year, families will be able to enjoy a new indoor children's playground.

Mall officials say the new owners took their time getting to know the customers and the area.

"The things they will notice right away are the new retailers. Crazy 8 opened in the Dillard's wing and Rue 21 opened up in the JC Penny wing," Public Relations Director Julie Sanderson said.

Sanderson says the new owners took a lot of time because they wanted to get to know the property and evaluate it.

Some changes you'll soon see on the outside include a new roof, landscaping and changes to the parking lot.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly