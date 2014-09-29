New owners bringing $2 million in changes to Franklin Park Mall

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

New ownership means big changes are on the way for Franklin Park Mall.

Starwood Retail purchased the mall last November. Within the year, they've made plans to invest almost $2 million dollars into the mall, making it more visually appealing and even more family friendly, mall officials say.

Inside, customers will soon see new tables and chairs in the food court, along with Wi-Fi, expected by Thanksgiving. Next year, families will be able to enjoy a new indoor children's playground.

Mall officials say the new owners took their time getting to know the customers and the area.

"The things they will notice right away are the new retailers. Crazy 8 opened in the Dillard's wing and Rue 21 opened up in the JC Penny wing," Public Relations Director Julie Sanderson said.

Sanderson says the new owners took a lot of time because they wanted to get to know the property and evaluate it.

Some changes you'll soon see on the outside include a new roof, landscaping and changes to the parking lot.

