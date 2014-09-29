Owens Community College receiving $1 million for job training - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens Community College receiving $1 million from Obama administration for job training

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Obama administration is giving nearly half a billion dollars to hundreds of community colleges for job training. Owens Community College will receive $1 million in the national trade adjustment grant.

That money is going toward advance manufacturing, industrial automation, and the welding program.

"There needs to be a lot more expansion to the welding program that is here, because there is a lot of stuff that doesn't really get to get covered in the welding program that they have because there is such a wide range of welding out there and there is very minimal they can do here with the equipment that they have," said welding student David James.

Owens Executive Director of Workforce and Community Services Brian Paskvan says they sat down with other local employers to see where the money should go.

"In the last month we've had about three companies call us and need well over three hundred welders, so there is a defiant need out in the community," said Paskvan.

The one million will be given to Owens over the next three years. Ten other institutions in Ohio will receive $15 million of the 450 million national grants.

"We are going to develop new kinds of classroom opportunities, internships with companies to really meet the needs that they see in their particular areas," said Paskvan. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly