Owens Community College receiving $1 million from Obama administration for job training

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Obama administration is giving nearly half a billion dollars to hundreds of community colleges for job training. Owens Community College will receive $1 million in the national trade adjustment grant.

That money is going toward advance manufacturing, industrial automation, and the welding program.

"There needs to be a lot more expansion to the welding program that is here, because there is a lot of stuff that doesn't really get to get covered in the welding program that they have because there is such a wide range of welding out there and there is very minimal they can do here with the equipment that they have," said welding student David James.

Owens Executive Director of Workforce and Community Services Brian Paskvan says they sat down with other local employers to see where the money should go.

"In the last month we've had about three companies call us and need well over three hundred welders, so there is a defiant need out in the community," said Paskvan.

The one million will be given to Owens over the next three years. Ten other institutions in Ohio will receive $15 million of the 450 million national grants.

"We are going to develop new kinds of classroom opportunities, internships with companies to really meet the needs that they see in their particular areas," said Paskvan.

