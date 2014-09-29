US-20 back open in Fulton County after injury accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US-20 back open in Fulton County after injury accident

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says US-20 between SR-109 and SR-108 in Fulton County is back open after an accident Monday evening.

OSHP dispatch says an accident involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle resulted in one person being injured and transported to the hospital. As a result, part of US-20 had to be closed while the roadway was cleared.

The condition of the injured person is currently unknown, as is the cause of the crash.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly