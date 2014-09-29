Auto parts manufacturer Faurecia bringing more jobs to Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Auto parts manufacturer Faurecia bringing more jobs to Toledo

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Auto parts manufacturer Faurecia announced plans to expand their Toledo plant, bringing 150 new jobs to the city.

Faurecia is the world's seventh largest automotive suppliers. They are headquartered in France and their Toledo location on Telegraph focuses on emission control technologies and manufacturing exhaust systems and components.

The company's expected investment of $20 million includes plans to add 90,000 additional square feet to the Toledo plant.

This announcement comes following the Ohio Tax Credit Authority's approval of a Jobs Creation Tax Credit for the company. Gary Thompson from the Regional Growth Partnership says the City of Toledo will also provide a Toledo expansion incentive.

"As new plants garner new investment they become more completive so, the likelihood of these plants and others  in the area to continue to grow comes with wins like this," said Thompson.

The expansion will begin in 2015. All full time positions will be posted on the company's web site in a few weeks. To find out how to apply click here.    

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly