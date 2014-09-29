Auto parts manufacturer Faurecia bringing more jobs to Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Auto parts manufacturer Faurecia announced plans to expand their Toledo plant, bringing 150 new jobs to the city.

Faurecia is the world's seventh largest automotive suppliers. They are headquartered in France and their Toledo location on Telegraph focuses on emission control technologies and manufacturing exhaust systems and components.

The company's expected investment of $20 million includes plans to add 90,000 additional square feet to the Toledo plant.

This announcement comes following the Ohio Tax Credit Authority's approval of a Jobs Creation Tax Credit for the company. Gary Thompson from the Regional Growth Partnership says the City of Toledo will also provide a Toledo expansion incentive.

"As new plants garner new investment they become more completive so, the likelihood of these plants and others in the area to continue to grow comes with wins like this," said Thompson.

The expansion will begin in 2015. All full time positions will be posted on the company's web site in a few weeks. To find out how to apply click here.



