Maumee schools hosting levy kick off rally in support of $3.9 million levy

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Maumee Public Schools are hosting a levy kick off rally at Gateway Middle School to support the $3.9 million dual purpose levy, which will provide $2 million toward operating revenue and $1.9 million toward permanent improvement needs.

If passes it will cost a $100,000 home owner about $137 a year.

The levy will go toward roof and parking lot repairs, buses, safety and security improvements and installation of air conditioning at three elementary schools.

Lifelong Maumee resident Barb Blanke says she fully supports the school levy.

"Maumee has always had an excellent school system," said Blanke. "We want to keep it that way, it will make it better for most of the students who do not have ac in the schools."

Other residents say the district needs to cut back on spending instead of asking for more money.

"I've had grandparents who had less and they were educated very well," said resident Hanson Homes. "Everyone in the last 10 years has been asked to cut back so why can't they cut back?"

School officials say without passing a levy, expenses for the 2015-2016 school year will exceed revenue by more than $1.5 million.

"We have reduced 50 staff members since 2004 and we've been very good stewards of the dollar but we have lost dollars through the CAT tax reduction," said Superintendent Dr. Greg Smith. "Property value has declined in the last 5 years and we've lost revenue there."

The levy is expected to generate approximately $1,580,000 for the school district. If passed revenue would be collected beginning in January 2015.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.