Maumee schools hosting levy kick off rally in support of $3.9 million levy

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Maumee Public Schools are hosting a levy kick off rally at Gateway Middle School to support the $3.9 million dual purpose levy, which will provide $2 million toward operating revenue and $1.9 million toward permanent improvement needs.

If passes it will cost a $100,000 home owner about $137 a year. 

The levy will go toward roof and parking lot repairs, buses, safety and security improvements and installation of air conditioning at three elementary schools.

Lifelong Maumee resident Barb Blanke says she fully supports the school levy.

"Maumee has always had an excellent school system," said Blanke. "We want to keep it that way, it will make it better for most of the students who do not have ac in the schools."

Other residents say the district needs to cut back on spending instead of asking for more money.

"I've had grandparents who had less and they were educated very well," said resident Hanson Homes. "Everyone in the last 10 years has been asked to cut back so why can't they cut back?"

School officials say without passing a levy, expenses for the 2015-2016 school year will exceed revenue by more than $1.5 million.

"We have reduced 50 staff members since 2004 and we've been very good stewards of the dollar but we have lost dollars through the CAT tax reduction," said Superintendent Dr. Greg Smith. "Property value has declined in the last 5 years and we've lost revenue there."

The levy is expected to generate approximately $1,580,000 for the school district. If passed revenue would be collected beginning in January 2015.

