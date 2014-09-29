Bowling Green Police looking for multiple suspects involved in s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green Police looking for multiple suspects involved in strong arm robbery

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two Bowling Green State University students were assaulted whilewalking along Wooster in front of South Hall on Sunday. The suspects seemed to be going after one victim's iPhone 6.

Police say the attack looks to have been at random and they arenow looking into getting the surveillance video from area cameras to see if thereis anything that may indicate who the suspects are.  

"It was basically on the edge of the university's campus, so wedepend on possible surveillance footage, as well as information from privatecitizens," said Detective Scott Kleiber.

Students on campus say it is nerve wrecking that the suspects arestill not in custody.

"They're going after just one specific item, and there's plenty ofpeople walking around here with iPhone 6's, so if that's just the common target,then everybody's in danger," said student Tristan Mace.

BGSU sent an email to all students on Sunday letting them know about the incident.  

Police say the victims were only able to describe one of the suspects and they will continue to investigate the case untilthose responsible are behind bars. 

If you have any information about this crime or know who may be responsible call BG police at 419-352-2571. 

