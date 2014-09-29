Father, another suspect charged in son's 2011 murder

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Toledo Police say a father is behind his own son's murder – all to cash in on an insurance policy.

Michael Taylor, Jr., and Elijah Dyer have been charged in the murder of Taylor's son Montelle. Montelle, 17, was shot and killed at Auburn and Bancroft streets in Toledo on June 10, 2011.

Prosecutors believe Michael was trying to cash in on an insurance policy on Montelle, then use the money to pay for a lawyer for his other son, Michael Taylor, III, who was on trial for murder. They believe this trio may have been responsible for at least one other murder.

Taylor, Jr., and Dyer are currently in the Lucas County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

