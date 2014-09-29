Father, another suspect charged in son's 2011 murder - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police say a father is behind his own son's murder – all to cash in on an insurance policy.

Michael Taylor, Jr., and Elijah Dyer have been charged in the murder of Taylor's son Montelle. Montelle, 17, was shot and killed at Auburn and Bancroft streets in Toledo on June 10, 2011.

Prosecutors believe Michael was trying to cash in on an insurance policy on Montelle, then use the money to pay for a lawyer for his other son, Michael Taylor, III, who was on trial for murder. They believe this trio may have been responsible for at least one other murder.

Taylor, Jr., and Dyer are currently in the Lucas County Jail awaiting their first court appearance. 

